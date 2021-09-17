National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.