National Asset Management Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

