National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$2.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$929.46 million and a PE ratio of -51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.49 and a one year high of C$4.31.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,875.09. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 773,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,938. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,682 shares of company stock worth $150,159.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.