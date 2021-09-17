National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
TSE GSV opened at C$0.59 on Monday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$211.20 million and a PE ratio of -13.72.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
