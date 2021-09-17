National Bankshares Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$28.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.63.

Shares of INE opened at C$20.92 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -23.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

