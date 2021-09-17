NCC Group’s (NCC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NCC. Numis Securities increased their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC stock opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 314.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 293.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £900.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.