Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Dynatrace by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Dynatrace by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

