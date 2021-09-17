Neeta Patel Purchases 160 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel acquired 160 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £494.40 ($645.94).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 164 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £495.28 ($647.09).

Shares of LON ATT opened at GBX 308 ($4.02) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.72. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 227 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

