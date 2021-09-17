NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.240 EPS.

NetApp stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,424. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

