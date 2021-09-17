NeuBase Therapeutics’ (NBSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NBSE stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,988 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

