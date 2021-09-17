NeuBase Therapeutics’ (NBSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
NBSE stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.89.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.
Featured Article: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.