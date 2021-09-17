Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report sales of $294.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.94 million to $304.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $258.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,924,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. 16,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

