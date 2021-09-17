New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,522 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of First Mid Bancshares worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 32.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,267,000. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.