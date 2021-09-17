New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $591,000 Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $48,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.40.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.