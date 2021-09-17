New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Chico’s FAS worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 2,235.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 336,766 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $2,002,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 331.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 43,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

CHS opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $568.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.53. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

