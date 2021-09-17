New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 78.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $46.36 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $95.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -309.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HYFM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

