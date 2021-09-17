New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $665,000 Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of City Office REIT worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $1,591,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in City Office REIT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $734.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

