New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $677,000 Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Citi Trends worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 42.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN opened at $70.52 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.