New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $697,000 Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

RUTH opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

