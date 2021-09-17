Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Holdings Lowered by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,568,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,150 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $152,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

