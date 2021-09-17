Newton Coin Project Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $211.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $8,436.66 and $211.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

