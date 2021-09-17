NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at TD Securities

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.82.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

