NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 256,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,951,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

NXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

