NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Up 99.1% in August

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

NREF stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1,072.05, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NREF shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

