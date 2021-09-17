Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,574. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

