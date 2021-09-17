Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $1 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 355.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 484.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Shares of RL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.28. 1,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,232. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

