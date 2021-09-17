Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 3,222 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Match Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after buying an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,462,000 after buying an additional 691,694 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.61 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

