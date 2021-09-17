Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 228,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gogo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gogo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. 3,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.27. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

