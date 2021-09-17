Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.54. The stock had a trading volume of 73,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,958. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $210.18 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.79 and a 200 day moving average of $364.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.30.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

