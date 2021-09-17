Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 271,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,572. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

