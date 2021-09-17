Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $635,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.10. 33,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,204. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

