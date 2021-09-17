Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 459 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,152. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09.

