Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Calix by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

