Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 357,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $117.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

