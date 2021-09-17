Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 37.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 32.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.28 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.