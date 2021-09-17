Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

