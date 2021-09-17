Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $33,075,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Visteon by 178.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $6,137,000.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.13.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

