Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,524,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 640,225 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,956,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Navient by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 280,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

