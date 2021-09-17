NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Down 70.2% in August

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NMHLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 96,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,587. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. NMC Health has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

Get NMC Health alerts:

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm also focuses on the wholesale of pharmaceutical goods, medical equipment, cosmetics, and food. It operates through the Healthcare, and Distribution and Services segment. The Healthcare segment offers diagnostic services, in and outpatient clinics, research and medical services, and retailing of medicines and drugs.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.