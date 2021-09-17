NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Down 70.2% in August

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NMHLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 96,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,587. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. NMC Health has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.68.
About NMC Health
