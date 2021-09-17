Noir Hits Market Capitalization of $136,748.23 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Noir has a total market cap of $136,748.23 and $258.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00151873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.92 or 0.00508202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00041514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,519,459 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

