Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.43 million during the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

