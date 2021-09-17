North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Update

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NAAC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 658,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,202. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

