Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

NSTD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

