Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,600 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the August 15th total of 1,024,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 433.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins upgraded Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NPIFF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a yield of 2.94%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

