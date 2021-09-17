Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $100.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

