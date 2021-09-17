NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA NUAG opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.