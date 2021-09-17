NuVasive, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,940.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.