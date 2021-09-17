Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, an increase of 293.4% from the August 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSE NVG opened at $18.01 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

