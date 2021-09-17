Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 275.0% in August

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.