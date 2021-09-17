Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

NUO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 5,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

