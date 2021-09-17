Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the August 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 97,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 47.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 65,052 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 14.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

